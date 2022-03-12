Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 343 ($4.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 406 ($5.32) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 350.75 ($4.60).

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 258 ($3.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £15.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 282.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 283.57. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. This represents a yield of 5.41%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,152.75). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £2,282.28 ($2,990.41). Insiders purchased 2,671 shares of company stock worth $773,976 over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

