Morgan Stanley Sells 52,608 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Rocket Companies by 35.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Rocket Companies by 312,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 24.49.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

RKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

