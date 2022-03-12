Morgan Stanley Sells 58,298 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Maxar Technologies worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

