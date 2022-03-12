Morgan Stanley Trims Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Target Price to $128.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.71.

RJF stock opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.50. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,293 in the last ninety days. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,209,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

