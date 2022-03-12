Morgan Stanley Upgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to “Equal Weight”

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.70, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.
In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $348,527,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
