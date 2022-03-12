Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,937 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.78, for a total transaction of $3,208,426.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $260.55 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.41 and its 200-day moving average is $294.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.
About Morningstar (Get Rating)
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.
