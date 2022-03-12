Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,937 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.78, for a total transaction of $3,208,426.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $260.55 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.41 and its 200-day moving average is $294.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Morningstar by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Morningstar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

