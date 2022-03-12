Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) Trading Down 1.8%

Mueller Industries, Inc. (LON:MLI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 187 ($2.45). 215,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 305,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.50 ($2.50).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 193.23. The company has a market cap of £546.51 million and a PE ratio of 7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Richard Smith purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($37,735.85). Also, insider James Beaumont sold 40,304 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.57), for a total value of £78,995.84 ($103,506.08).

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

