Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MURFU) Quiet Period Will End on March 15th

Murphy Canyon Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MURFU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 15th. Murphy Canyon Acquisition had issued 11,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Murphy Canyon Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MURFU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Murphy Canyon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Get Murphy Canyon Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Canyon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Canyon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.