MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Insider André Schnabl Purchases 38,167 Shares

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating) insider André Schnabl acquired 38,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £19,083.50 ($25,004.59).
Shares of LON:MYX opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of GBX 27.75 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 92 ($1.21). The company has a market cap of £9.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.59.
