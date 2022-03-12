MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Insider André Schnabl Purchases 38,167 Shares

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating) insider André Schnabl acquired 38,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £19,083.50 ($25,004.59).

Shares of LON:MYX opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of GBX 27.75 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 92 ($1.21). The company has a market cap of £9.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.59.

Get MYCELX Technologies alerts:

About MYCELX Technologies (Get Rating)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.