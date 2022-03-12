Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Myers Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.200-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.78. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 67.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,794,000 after acquiring an additional 132,845 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Myers Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

