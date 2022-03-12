Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Myers Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.200-$1.400 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.78. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 67.50%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Myers Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myers Industries (MYE)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.