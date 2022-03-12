Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MYMX remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 371,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Mymetics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Mymetics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of virosome based vaccines. The firm focuses on the research and development of next generation vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. Its products include HIV-1, Covid-19, RSV, Malaria, Influenza and Chikungunya.

