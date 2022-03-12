Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MYMX remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 371,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Mymetics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13.
Mymetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mymetics (MYMX)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Mymetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mymetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.