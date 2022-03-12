Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $164.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $142.35 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.39.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

