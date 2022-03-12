National Bank Financial Cuts Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$24.50

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS TCLAF opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

