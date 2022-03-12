National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $38.82 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 1978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.
The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.96.
About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.
