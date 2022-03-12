National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $38.82 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 1978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,660,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,646,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,353,000 after acquiring an additional 98,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.96.

National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

