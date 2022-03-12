National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FIZZ opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.96. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
About National Beverage (Get Rating)
National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.