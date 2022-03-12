National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.96. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in National Beverage by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in National Beverage by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.