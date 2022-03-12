Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Short Interest Update

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the February 13th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOAC remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Friday. 4,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,334. Natural Order Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

