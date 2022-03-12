Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $491 million-$499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. 204,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,629. Natus Medical has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 61.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Natus Medical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Natus Medical by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Natus Medical by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical (Get Rating)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.