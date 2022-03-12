Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 67.37% and a negative net margin of 92.73%.

Shares of NEON opened at $3.98 on Friday. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $53.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neonode in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode during the third quarter valued at $143,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

