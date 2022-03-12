Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTOIY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

