NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.070-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.NetApp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.210-$1.310 EPS.

NTAP stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.56.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,329,623. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.