NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.
In related news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.
About NetSol Technologies (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
