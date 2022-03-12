NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.

In related news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

