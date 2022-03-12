Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of STIM opened at $2.98 on Friday. Neuronetics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

In other news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $40,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $62,224.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,948 shares of company stock worth $165,469. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Neuronetics by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 230.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

