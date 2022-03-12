NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut NeuroPace from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeuroPace will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NeuroPace by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

