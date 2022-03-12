NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a payout ratio of 723.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

NYSE NXRT opened at $89.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.37. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $92.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 101.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

