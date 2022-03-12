NFI Group Inc. (NFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

NFI Group stock opened at C$15.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 303.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$14.59 and a 1-year high of C$31.80.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 167,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,418,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,442,849 shares in the company, valued at C$111,142,976.58. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 569,105 shares of company stock worth $11,271,609.

About NFI Group (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.