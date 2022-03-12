NFI Group Inc. (NFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$15.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 303.40. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$14.59 and a 12-month high of C$31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 366,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,183,750.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,288,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,186,895.86. Insiders acquired a total of 569,105 shares of company stock worth $11,271,609 over the last 90 days.

NFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

