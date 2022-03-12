NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.070-$7.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.NICE also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.36. 195,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.49. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. NICE has a 12 month low of $209.23 and a 12 month high of $319.88.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,027,000 after purchasing an additional 836,616 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.