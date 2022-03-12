Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 1,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

