NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

