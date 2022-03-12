Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the February 13th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.0 days.
NKRKF remained flat at $$16.80 during midday trading on Friday. 379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
