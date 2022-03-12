Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Nordson worth $18,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at $575,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.05. 191,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,644. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.26. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $197.01 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

