NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.86 ($46.58).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($61.96) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR NOEJ traded up €0.14 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €26.46 ($28.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €28.12 ($30.57) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($53.65). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $843.08 million and a P/E ratio of 13.68.

About NORMA Group (Get Rating)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.