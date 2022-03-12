NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.86 ($46.58).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($61.96) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR NOEJ traded up €0.14 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €26.46 ($28.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €28.12 ($30.57) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($53.65). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $843.08 million and a P/E ratio of 13.68.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

