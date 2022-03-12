Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.22

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $12.15. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 27,348 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NECB. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. M3F Inc. bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $14,342,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $922,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

