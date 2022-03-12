Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.960-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.82 million.

Shares of NVMI traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.63. 78,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $80.02 and a 1-year high of $149.15.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVMI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

