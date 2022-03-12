NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. NuVasive posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,018,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $14,490,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NuVasive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUVA opened at $51.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

