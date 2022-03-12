Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $16.22.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
