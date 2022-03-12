Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,269,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 83,964 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

