Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:JLS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 1,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,376. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

