Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Down 66.0% in February

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the February 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQX stock remained flat at $$25.56 during trading hours on Friday. 160,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,459. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

