Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NAN opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAN. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

