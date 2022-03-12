NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Desjardins

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.98.

Shares of NUVSF opened at $7.94 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

