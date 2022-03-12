NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.95.

NVA stock opened at C$10.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.92.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

