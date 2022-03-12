NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 179,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $57.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

