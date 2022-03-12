NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,404 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.10. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

