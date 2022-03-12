NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 840 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after buying an additional 2,125,319 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 581.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,737 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $178.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $168.74 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

