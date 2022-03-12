NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.17 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.