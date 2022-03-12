NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 268.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $205.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.