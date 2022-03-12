NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.08.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $195.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.45 and a 200-day moving average of $225.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.