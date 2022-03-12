OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CAO Sells $84,024.30 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) CAO Michele B. Estep sold 3,790 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $84,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after acquiring an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 566.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 273,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 260,575 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 63.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 221,864 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

