Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Olema Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have commented on OLMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 206,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,885. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

