OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 743.83%.
Shares of OncoCyte stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 289,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.25.
OCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.82.
OncoCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
