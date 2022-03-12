OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 743.83%.

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 289,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

OCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 624,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 62,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 327,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 122,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 126,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

